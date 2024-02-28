Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,744,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 73,924 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Micron Technology worth $118,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.87. 4,048,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,887,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,060,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

