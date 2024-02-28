Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%.

Comstock Stock Up 0.2 %

LODE stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 359,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,941. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,254,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 60,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 255,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 141,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comstock by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

