First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-14.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,235,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in First Solar by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 305 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.48.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

