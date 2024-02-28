Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Xencor Trading Down 14.6 %

Shares of XNCR stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,042. Xencor has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,767,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 115,886 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Xencor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after acquiring an additional 744,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xencor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 124,117 shares during the last quarter.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

