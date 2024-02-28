Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$64.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNS. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock traded down C$0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,463. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$55.20 and a twelve month high of C$70.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

