Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.2 %

BNS stock traded down C$0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$65.14. 1,067,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,463. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.76.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

