Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$69.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.78.

Shares of TSE:BNS traded down C$0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,463. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.76. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

