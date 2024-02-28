Bitcoiva (BCA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $534,987.67

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $184.82 million and $534,987.67 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $11.52 or 0.00018882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,963.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.85 or 0.00483348 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00131973 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000433 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.29763791 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $315,368.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

