Wynnefield Capital Inc. Has $836,000 Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Telos accounts for 0.4% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 0.50% of Telos worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Telos by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,316,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after buying an additional 321,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telos by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $27,666,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Telos Stock Down 1.9 %

Telos stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. 126,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Telos Co. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $255.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.