Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 66,787 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,787 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Berry Global Group worth $76,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 359,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,747. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

