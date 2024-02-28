Ancora Advisors LLC Has $58.96 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.6% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $58,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 214,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 289,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. 1,648,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,973. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

