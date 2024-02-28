Wynnefield Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 393,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. TechPrecision accounts for about 1.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPCS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of TechPrecision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TechPrecision during the second quarter worth $129,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TechPrecision during the second quarter valued at $139,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechPrecision in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechPrecision in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechPrecision Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TPCS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 1,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,357. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. TechPrecision Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.49.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

