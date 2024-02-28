Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 129,831 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 129,831 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $38,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after purchasing an additional 465,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after buying an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.75. The company had a trading volume of 58,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,360. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $261.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.15.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

