Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.250-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.0 million-$142.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.5 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25 to $4.75 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6 %

LGND traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,475. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.67. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $94.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 655.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

