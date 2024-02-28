ADT (NYSE:ADT) Announces Earnings Results

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. ADT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

ADT Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,839,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,267. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. ADT has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 1.58.

ADT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 200.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ADT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 181,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 58,751 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ADT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

