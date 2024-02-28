B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $578.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. B&G Foods updated its FY24 guidance to $0.80-1.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.800-1.000 EPS.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. 3,669,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 124.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 818.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGS. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BGS

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.