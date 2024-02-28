Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Posts Earnings Results

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Innovid had a negative net margin of 24.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Innovid updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Innovid Trading Down 0.5 %

CTV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. 319,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 3.20. Innovid has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Innovid from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovid by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,086 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovid by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,779,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Innovid by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,535,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 590,589 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Innovid by 458.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 382,690 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

