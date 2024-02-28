Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Issues Earnings Results

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Nerdy updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Nerdy Trading Down 22.6 %

NRDY stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,461,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,687. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $405.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.97. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,258,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,258,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $94,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,547,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,994 shares of company stock valued at $320,483 in the last 90 days. 38.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 5,795.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

