Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.31 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Ecovyst updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. 733,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,462. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after purchasing an additional 531,919 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,042,000 after acquiring an additional 335,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 423,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

