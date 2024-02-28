Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.440-5.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.44-$5.55 EPS.

A stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.30. The company had a trading volume of 567,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average of $122.60. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.44.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,111,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,602,000 after acquiring an additional 351,090 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

