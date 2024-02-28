Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 4,930.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of ACGBY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 30,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.14.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

