Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 4,930.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance
Shares of ACGBY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 30,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.14.
About Agricultural Bank of China
