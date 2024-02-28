Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. 3,334,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,828. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.76 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $6,984,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,924,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,736 shares in the company, valued at $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,928,946 shares of company stock worth $57,831,572 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.