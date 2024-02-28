Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Astrana Health updated its FY24 guidance to $1.28-$1.52 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.280-1.520 EPS.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTH traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,964. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $45.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions.

