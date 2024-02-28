Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 12.8 %

NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,967. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $287.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ESPR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 112,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

