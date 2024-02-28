Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $370,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. 1,434,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,000,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.13. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

