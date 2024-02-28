Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.05. 640,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,228. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

