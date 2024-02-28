Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RVLV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RVLV

Revolve Group Price Performance

Revolve Group stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. 3,699,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,626. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,310,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 176,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.