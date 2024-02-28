Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Flight Deck Capital LP

Flight Deck Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,816 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 36,184 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 4.5% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $596.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $605.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

