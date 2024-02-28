Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83), Briefing.com reports. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS.

NYSE:AAP traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. 5,090,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,766. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

