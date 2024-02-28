Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Announces Earnings Results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

SNDX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,463. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.02. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNDX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

