OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPK traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 10,379,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,646,906. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 550,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 550,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,333 shares in the company, valued at $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,893,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,069. 42.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 34.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

