Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Announces Earnings Results

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share.
Viridian Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.97. 1,114,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,085. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62.
In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
