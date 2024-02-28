Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Announces Earnings Results

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Viridian Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.97. 1,114,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,085. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 84.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Viridian Therapeutics

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.