Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.000-5.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion-$13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.0 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00 to $5.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $75.91. 777,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,550. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 27,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,435,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 76,912 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

