Morgan Stanley Increases Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $2.00

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCO

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,520. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $632.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.