Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.5 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.04. The company had a trading volume of 429,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,091. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $87.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.65.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.74%.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.25.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $26,217,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $22,564,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1,177.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,274,000 after buying an additional 272,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 161.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after buying an additional 268,415 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

