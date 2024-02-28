Morgan Stanley Raises Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $285.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

AXON has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.09.

Shares of AXON traded up $39.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $311.69. 1,484,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,668. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $312.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.47 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

