AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Raised to Outperform at CIBC

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$11.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$9.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

TSE AGF.B traded up C$0.46 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,769. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.42. The firm has a market cap of C$522.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total transaction of C$1,027,194.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total transaction of C$1,027,194.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.62 per share, with a total value of C$495,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 153,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,644 and have sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. Corporate insiders own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

