General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 520.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in General Motors by 108.7% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,969,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,896,018. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

