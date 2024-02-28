Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$141.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$141.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.70.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded up C$0.37 on Wednesday, hitting C$122.68. 689,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,772. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$127.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$118.22. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$132.11.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

