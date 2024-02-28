Royal Bank of Canada Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$130.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$132.70.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

TSE BMO traded up C$0.37 on Wednesday, hitting C$122.68. 689,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,772. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$132.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$127.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$118.22.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

