Teza Capital Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2,154.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,443 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.61. 1,554,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,903,315. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

