Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 28th (AGF.B, AXGN, AXL, BFAM, BH, BIO, CACC, CASS, CENX, CYD)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 28th:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $260.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $225.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $250.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $255.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. JMP Securities currently has $18.50 target price on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $135.00 target price on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$8.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.00.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

