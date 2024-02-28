Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 28th (AGF.B, AXGN, AXL, BFAM, BH, BIO, CACC, CASS, CENX, CYD)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 28th:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $260.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $225.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $250.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $255.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. JMP Securities currently has $18.50 target price on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $135.00 target price on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$8.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.00.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

