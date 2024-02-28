PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.
In related news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total value of C$33,336.00. 12.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
