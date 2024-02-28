Raymond James Analysts Give Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) a C$7.00 Price Target

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$7.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight Therapeutics

Shares of TSE GUD remained flat at C$5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 66,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$581.29 million, a PE ratio of -93.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$4.28 and a one year high of C$5.75.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$162,150.00. Insiders own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.