Raymond James Analysts Give Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) a C$7.00 Price Target

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$7.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$162,150.00. Insiders own 46.44% of the company’s stock.
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
