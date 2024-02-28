Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.57.

TSE:EFN traded down C$0.25 on Wednesday, hitting C$22.82. 686,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,393. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$17.00 and a 52 week high of C$23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

