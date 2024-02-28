Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$66.00 at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

TSE BNS traded down C$0.76 on Wednesday, hitting C$65.14. 1,067,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$55.20 and a twelve month high of C$70.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

