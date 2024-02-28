SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.
SSRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$18.50 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.11.
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.
