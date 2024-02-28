Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$3.15. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHR. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.32.

CHR stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.15. 582,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,346. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$416.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3701997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

