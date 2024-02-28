Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,737 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $167.65. 578,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,318. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $230.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.51.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

