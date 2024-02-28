Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

JNJ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.94. 1,308,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,040,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average is $157.62. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $387.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

